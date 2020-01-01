Cate Blanchett proud to be part of 'miracle' Venice Film Festival opening amid coronavirus

Cate Blanchett is thrilled to help kick off the in-person Venice Film Festival and encourage the reemergence of the film industry amid Covid-19.

The actress, who is the Jury President of the annual event, is proud to help filmmakers share their work after the global health crisis forced major cinema gatherings, such as the Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals, to go virtual.

"It seems a miracle actually," Blanchett tells Deadline. "I applaud the organisers of the festival for their inventiveness and resilience and collaboration... We have to reopen, safely and tentatively... I am here in support and solidarity with filmmakers who had to complete films under very challenging and difficult circumstances."

The star also spoke about the decision bosses at the Berlin Film Festival have made ahead of next year's event to make its acting award categories gender neutral, applauding the move as a step forward.

"Not as a political statement, but I've always referred to myself as an actor," she adds. "I don't think in that very gender specific language and I'm of a generation where the word actress was always used in a pejorative sense. A good performance is a good performance no matter the sexual orientation of the performer who's making them. I think the hardest part is having to sit in judgement of other people's work. It's often the hardest thing, demarcation or no."

The Venice Film Festival will be a mix of in-person and online events and runs until 12 September.