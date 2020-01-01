The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with bosses at Netflix to produce content for the streaming service.

After officially stepping back as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year, the couple has turned their attention to TV in America, creating a yet-to-be-named production company.

Netflix executives will pay the pair an unspecified amount to develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the platform.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to partner with Netflix, revealing the company's "unprecedented reach" will help them "share impactful content that unlocks action".

Netflix currently boasts 193 million subscribers worldwide.

The new deal comes months after former Suits star Meghan narrated nature documentary Elephant for Netflix rival Disney+.