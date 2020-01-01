Hugo Weaving: 'Lana Wachowski pulled the plug on my role in The Matrix 4'

Hugo Weaving has claimed he isn't reprising his role in the upcoming The Matrix 4 because director Lana Wachowski pulled the plug on the idea.

Back in August 2019, it was confirmed that a long-rumoured fourth instalment in the sci-fi saga was in the works, with original stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith returning.

However, it was revealed that Weaving would not be reprising his role as the relentless villain Agent Smith, and he confessed that while he was very close to joining The Matrix 4, it was Wachowski who made the decision to cut him from the movie.

"I thought we could have done my scenes in May, June and July; and we talked about money and we talked about – they were negotiating," Weaving told ComingSoon. "And we were all pretty much sorted and agreed on dates and it was all fine, but then Lana decided she didn’t think it was going to work. So, she pulled the plug on the negotiations."

The 60-year-old explained that it was his role in the National Theatre play The Visit, opposite Lesley Manville, that was causing problems for Wachowski and her production dates.

"That’s where it ended up. She basically didn’t feel that my commitment to the National Theatre was going to fit in with the dates that she had in mind for me," The Lord of the Rings star shared.

Weaving isn't the only original star not reprising his role in the upcoming fourth instalment. Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in all three of the Matrix movies, recently revealed he hadn't been asked to return.