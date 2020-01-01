Lili Reinhart 'feels like a prisoner' returning to work on Riverdale

Lili Reinhart feels "like a prisoner" going back to work on Riverdale in Canada because she'll be unable to leave the country until Christmas.

The TV show was nearing the end of filming its fourth season when the coronavirus pandemic led to the production being shut down, and in early August, Lili discovered she had to return to set to complete the season and go straight into the fifth one.

In an interview with Nylon, she admitted she felt conflicted about returning to Vancouver due to the strict health and safety guidelines as they mean she won't be able to see her family for months.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good," she admitted. "You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked."

She's also concerned about getting into the costume she was wearing when filming came to an abrupt halt in March.

"We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress," she told the outlet. "Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am."

It's going to be tough road ahead for the actress, who had to quarantine for two weeks before returning to the set and is booked to work until Christmas, but she feels "very lucky" to have a job to return to as so many people have lost work as a result of the health crisis.

Lili, who split from Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse during the Covid-19 lockdown, also revealed she struggled with anxiety issues at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life," she explained. "Instead of distracting myself, f**king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, 'I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s**t, pure s**t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work'."