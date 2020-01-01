Quibi bosses attempted to sign Prince Harry and Meghan before they inked Netflix deal - report

Bosses at new streaming service Quibi reportedly put in a bid to secure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for exclusive content before the British royals signed an agreement with Netflix.

After officially quitting royal life earlier this year, the couple is now concentrating on TV projects in Meghan's native U.S., creating a yet-to-be-named production company.

On Wednesday it was confirmed Netflix executives will pay the pair an unspecified amount to develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the platform.

However, sources told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that other entertainment startups were angling to be in business with the ex-royals - including Quibi bosses Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Meg and Jeff actually went to see Harry and Meghan to get them to sign… but it’s no surprise they went for Netflix,” a source explained.

Netflix already has high-profile deals with Barack and Michelle Obama, plus stars including Beyonce and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been taking a number of meetings since relocating to the U.S. for a variety of projects - none of which have been confirmed as yet. Reports have suggested that they also may appear on-camera, in addition to working behind the scenes.

Last week, it was claimed the couple is set to be offered a million-dollar deal with Spotify to produce a number of exclusive podcasts for the streaming service.