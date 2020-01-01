Tiger King star Carole Baskin shares Dancing With the Stars ambitions

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is hoping TV series Dancing With the Stars will help her revive her reputation after it took a hit from the Netflix docu-series.

The conservationist, who shot to fame thanks to the show, is one of a list of celebrities who have signed on to trip the light fantastic on the U.S. competition show - and she hopes to keep dancing and prove to viewers she's not the villain she has been depicted as.

"Tiger King really glamourised animal abusers and villainised me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that," Baskin tells Good Morning America. "But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired."

But now Carole, who is an avid big cat protector and owner of a sanctuary in Florida, has a chance to change people's minds and she's going all out.

"The longer my (Dancing With the Stars) partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewer's eye and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball - it really should have been focused on the animals," she says.

Baskin joins Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, and rapper Nelly on the new season of the show.