Paul Thomas Anderson casts Philip Seymour Hoffman's son in new movie

Philip Seymour Hoffman's teenage son will make his Hollywood debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie.

Cooper Hoffman has been cast in the director's new 1970s-era coming-of-age film, alongside Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 17-year-old will play a child actor in the upcoming project, which will focus on multiple intertwining storylines set in the San Fernando Valley in California.

Hoffman had a long-standing professional relationship with Anderson, and the pair worked together on several critically-acclaimed movies, including Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, and The Master.

The actor, who won an Oscar for his performance as author Truman Capote in the 2005 drama Capote, tragically died in 2014 at the age of 46.

It was also announced that Haim singer/songwriter Alana Haim will also make her movie debut in the highly-anticipated flick.

The 28-year-old musician, who co-founded the pop-rock band with older sisters Este and Danielle, is no stranger to working with Anderson, as the filmmaker has directed eight music videos for the trio over the last three years, such as Summer Girl, Hallelujah, and Now I’m In It.

"DANIELLE AND I ARE SO PROUD OF ALANA," Este wrote on Twitter in reaction to the exciting news.

Earlier this year, Alana discussed the siblings' close relationship with Anderson and his family, including wife Maya Rudolph, and heaped praise on the Phantom Thread director.

"I feel so grateful that he likes working with us and wants to work with us and wants to shoot us," she told Vanity Fair. "He is just the best cheerleader."