Tilda Swinton honours Chadwick Boseman during Venice Film Festival acceptance speech

Tilda Swinton gave a touching nod to the late Chadwick Boseman as she accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The annual film extravaganza, the first physical festival to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, kicked off on Wednesday with the Doctor Strange star, who arrived holding a special gold butterfly mask, being honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, which she received from this year's jury president, Cate Blanchett, during the opening ceremony.

She concluded her speech by giving a shout-out to her fellow Marvel star Chadwick, who died on Friday at the age of 43, by referencing a line frequently used in his movie Black Panther.

"We can continue to rely on the great, elastic, wide, wild, bouncy, boundary-less and perpetually inclusive state of cinema," she said, according to Variety. "We have everything we need. The magic carpet is flying still and ever shall be - the best possible personal protective equipment for the soul. Viva Venezia. Cinema cinema cinema. Wakanda Forever. Nothing but love!"

During her acceptance speech, the actress told the audience she felt "pure joy" being back in a cinema and thanked Venice for reminding people that its "going nowhere".

"Cinema is my happy place, my true motherland. Its fellowship is my heart's family tree. The names on the list of those awarded this honour, meanwhile, they are the names of my masters. They're the elders of my tribe. The poets of the language I love above others," she stated. "By the way, I am only just beginning, so when I ask myself how I might adequately express my honour, words fail me. I'm all out. Just know it's major."

Previous recipients of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award include Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, and Dame Julie Andrews.

The 77th Venice Film Festival runs until 12 September.