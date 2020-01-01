Alyssa Milano still has heart palpitations following Covid-19 battle

Alyssa Milano has detailed the lingering effects of her Covid-19 battle.

The Charmed star took to Instagram this week to assure followers that she's doing OK despite experiencing some lingering symptoms related to coronavirus.

"I'm starting to physically feel better. I'm still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex," she wrote. "I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part)."

Despite explaining that her current symptoms are "not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago," the actress admitted that she gets "super scared sometimes."

"Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick," she reflected. "I don't ever want them to have this thing. It's a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

Milano first opened up about her diagnosis in early August by sharing a snap of herself wearing breathing apparatus and another showing her positive test results for coronavirus, which she explained came after several months of negative results, despite feeling ill.

"I thought I was dying," she recounted. "I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance."

"I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt," she added. "Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people)."