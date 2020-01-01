Chris D'Elia denies new sexual misconduct allegations

Comedian Chris D'Elia has denied exposing himself to three women without their consent.

An anonymous female hotel manager alleged to CNN that the You actor was naked in his hotel room when he called her for assistance, while another woman, Megan Drust, claimed Chris exposed himself to her as she drove him home, and when she refused to touch his penis, he masturbated.

A third woman, Laura Vitarelli, claimed Chris groped her and a friend after meeting him at a comedy show in New York back in 2015, when she was only 15.

She alleged Chris invited the girls back to his hotel room for a party, but when they arrived it was clear they were the only guests. When they sat down on a sofa in his suite, he allegedly "put one of each of his hands down our backsides and started groping us".

When the girls tried to leave he allegedly pulled out his penis.

"It was very uncomfortable for the both of us, and we knew we had to get out of there so we left as fast as we could," Laura said.

Chris' lawyer was quick to release a statement to E! News on Wednesday. It read: "D'Elia denies these allegations and emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent."

The comedian's problems began in June when he was accused of sexual harassment and grooming underage girls.

He responded at the time by stating: "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."