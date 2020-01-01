Jane Fonda regrets not sleeping with Marvin Gaye

Jane Fonda has revealed her 'one great regret' is passing up the chance to sleep with Marvin Gaye.

The Barbarella star is known for enjoying a string of high-profile romances during her Hollywood heyday, but soul singer Gaye is the one love interest who eluded her.

Fonda made the admission during a candid interview with The New York Times, as she took part in a quick game of Confirm or Deny to address a series of rumours about her life.

"Your greatest regret is that you never had sex with Che Guevara," reporter Maureen Dowd posed to Fonda, who insisted that was not true.

"No, I don't think about him," she shrugged.

"Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye," she revealed.

"He wanted to (have sex) and I didn't," Fonda shared, explaining: "I was married to Tom (Hayden, anti-war activist-turned-politician). I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye."

It was only after the Motown legend's tragic death in 1984 that Fonda discovered Gaye had been enamoured with her.

After Dowd joked about the singer using the name of his Sexual Healing classic as part of his pick-up line, Fonda remarked: "I needed some but he didn't say that, no. But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn't find that out until later, after he was dead."