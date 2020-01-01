Chadwick Boseman's hometown officials already working on tribute statue

Local officials in Chadwick Boseman's native South Carolina have already started planning to honour the tragic actor with a statue in his likeness, less than a week after his death.

The Black Panther star passed away on 28 August after a secret battle with colon cancer, shocking fans and peers who had no idea the actor was ill.

However, Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts has wasted no time in organising a suitable salute to the hometown hero.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's office told TMZ an artist has already been contacted to come up with ideas for the memorial, which will be a mix of sculpture and other art elements. Members of the public are also expected to be given the opportunity to offer their thoughts on the project.

The news of the tribute emerged as more and more fans back a Change.org petition, calling for a statue of Boseman to be erected in place of an existing Confederate memorial in front of a courthouse in Anderson.

The campaign, which has drawn more than 54,000 signatures, is addressed to Mayor Roberts, although he has no power over such a decision, which would require the approval of politicians in the state legislature.