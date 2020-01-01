NEWS Tilda Swinton applauds gender-neutral awards categories Newsdesk Share with :





Tilda Swinton has praised the Berlin Film Festival's move to award gender-neutral prizes.



The We Need to Talk About Kevin star spoke up during a masterclass session at the Venice Film Festival, where she received a Lifetime Achievement prize this week, saying she hopes more institutions will follow in the Berlinale's example.



According to Variety, when asked about the innovative decision by the Berlin Festival to reject gender stereotypes, Swinton observed: “Humans are so interested in division and compartmentalising ourselves."



She declared: "As we’re really getting to understand now, this is not the way to go — dividing people up and prescribing a path for them, whether gender or race or class.”



Warming to her theme, Swinton continued: “It’s just such a waste of life. Life is too short for all of this. I’m really happy to hear that about Berlin and I think it’s pretty much inevitable that everybody will follow."



Swinton's comments are especially of interest given the number of gender non-conforming characters she has portrayed, such as her 1992 breakout role in Sally Potter's Orlando, and The Ancient One in Doctor Strange in 2016.



Swinton posited her dismay at the idea of gender being a prescribed concept, bemoaning: "The whole idea of (gender) being fixed in any way, it just makes me claustrophobic."



She elucidated: “It just makes me sad to call yourself definitively heterosexual, definitively homosexual, definitively male, definitively female. It makes me want to go to sleep."



She then concluded her thoughts with: "So bravo, Berlin.”