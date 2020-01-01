Tom Cruise rents out cruise liners to keep Mission: Impossible 7 crew safe

Tom Cruise has reportedly rented out two huge cruise ships to house production staff working on his latest Mission: Impossible blockbuster in an effort to keep them coronavirus-free.

Filming recently shifted from the U.K. to Norway, and according to reports, movie officials have taken over two vessels run by Norwegian cruise line bosses at Hurtigruten to serve as alternatives to hotels and allow for social distancing, in a bid to prevent any further delays to the production. The leases run until the end of September.

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first blockbuster movie productions to be shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic, with filming in Italy halted back in February. Production later resumed in London and has now moved to the coast of Norway.

To prevent any further delays, the cruise ships have been chartered at a reported cost of almost $700,000, with Cruise said to be footing the bill.

The news emerges days after Norwegian government officials granted the production crew an exemption from the nation's 10-day quarantine requirements upon arrival in the country.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November 2021.