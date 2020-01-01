Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis

Newly-separated Armie Hammer has sparked speculation of a new romance with fellow actor Rumer Willis.

The Call Me By Your Name star announced he had split from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in July after 10 years of marriage, and it appears he has turned to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's eldest daughter for comfort, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

The stars were photographed out in Los Angeles together on Wednesday, and at one point, Hammer was snapped with his arm around the 32 year old's waist.

They have yet to comment on the rumoured relationship, but the news emerges days after Chambers shared a sweet message for her ex online in honour of his 34th birthday on 28 August.

Alongside an old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles on a cake as their daughter Harper, now five, sat on his lap at what appeared to be a poolside party, she wrote, "Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer. You are loved."

The exes are also parents to son Ford, three.

Hammer and Chamber cited irreconcilable differences for their split in July.

They released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts to confirm they had parted ways which read: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."