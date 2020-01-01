Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins

Riverdale beauty Camila Mendes and photographer Grayson Vaughan have made their romance Instagram official.

The 26-year-old actress posted a photo of the couple kissing as she prepared to board a private jet, presumably taking her to the Vancouver, Canada set of Riverdale, on social media on Thursday.

"that long distance kind of love," she captioned the snap, tagging her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Camila and Grayson have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles throughout the coronavirus lockdown, but the actress hasn't confirmed the romance - until now.

The relationship will be tested in the coming weeks and months as the Riverdale castmembers have been told they are filming back to back seasons which will take them through the holidays - and due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, they cannot fly home or see friends and family in Vancouver.

In a recent Nylon interview, Mendes' castmate Lili Reinhart revealed that being back on set is like prison.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good," she said. "You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked."