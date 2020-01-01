The Batman shut down after Robert Pattinson tests positive for Covid-19 - report

Filming on The Batman has been halted after leading man Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Bosses at Warner Bros. confirmed that a "member of The Batman production" had fallen sick with coronavirus, forcing Matt Reeves' superhero blockbuster to be "temporarily paused".

While they refused to name the individual concerned, editors at Vanity Fair reported that it was Pattinson, who is playing the titular crime-fighting hero, who had tested positive.

Production had only just resumed in Hertfordshire, U.K., on The Batman earlier this week, after it was shut down in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement on Thursday.

Pattinson, 34, will now have to self-isolate for two weeks before filming can resume once again.

A rep for the Twilight star has yet to comment on the report.

On Thursday, WarnerMedia Studios & Networks chief Ann Sarnoff told Deadline there was an investigation is underway to find out how health and safety guidelines put in place failed to keep employees from getting sick.

"We’re pausing temporarily for now until we have more information, but we have all the protocols set up to do contact tracing and hopefully get back up into production very soon," she confirmed.

The Batman, also starring Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as underworld boss Oswald Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright co-stars as Commissioner James Gordon, is set to be released in 2021.