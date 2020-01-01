Caitlyn Jenner insists gender identity wasn't responsible for Kris Jenner split

Caitlyn Jenner has insisted her gender switch was not the main reason behind her split from former wife Kris Jenner.

The I Am Cait star, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, has insisted many other factors were involved in them separating in 2013, with them finalising their divorce in 2015.

"After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions but my identity... was not a big part of us separating," the former Olympic champion told old pal Rob Lowe in a new episode of his Literally! podcast. "There was so many other bigger issues out there (sic)."

However, Caitlyn admitted that her "frustration with myself" may have prompted her to be "a little bit shorter with her (Kris) near the end".

But the LGBTQ activist insisted the pair quickly smoothed over the issues, despite Kris later revealing she was furious about her ex's recollections of their marriage in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life.

Now, the former I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! star has suggested relations are cordial between the exes.

"All of a sudden, we didn't have any issues... It was calm," she told Lowe.

Caitlyn also revealed Kris worked hard to help her find her feet as a single woman, even picking out the perfect new beachside pad.

"She even found the place, she decorated the place, she did everything in Malibu," Caitlyn praised, "and she said, 'I want you to feel comfortable'. And that was it, you know?"