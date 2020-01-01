Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite for new thriller

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are reuniting to work on new spy thriller Five Eyes.

The pair have previously collaborated on films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and most recently Wrath of Man, previously known as Cash Truck.

In this latest project, Statham will play Orson Fortune, a charismatic MI6 agent who is recruited by an international intelligence agency called Five Eyes. Ritchie will direct the movie, which will be financed and produced by Miramax and STXfilms.

"Jason is a global box office heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that's an irresistible combination," said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson in a statement, according to Deadline. "It's a thrill to be back in business with Guy, Bill (Block) and the team at Miramax after our shared success on The Gentlemen and we believe Five Eyes is the kind of film our partners overseas will love as much as we do."

Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies have been lined up to pen the script for Five Eyes, with Atkinson also acting as producer alongside Ritchie.

The plot sees Fortune using his skills and charm to track down billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds, who is in possession of a deadly new weapons technology. He will be forced to work alongside CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel and the pair will travel around the world in a bid to stop Simmonds selling the weapon in a deal that could threaten the future of the world.

Principal photography is due to begin in Europe in October.