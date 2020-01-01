Amy Seimetz self-financed She Dies Tomorrow to give herself creative control

Amy Seimetz self-financed her new movie She Dies Tomorrow to give herself "room to explore".

The actress used her salary from the 2019 remake of Pet Sematary to make the black comedy/horror, about a woman who is convinced she will die the next day - and her delusions of death become contagious.

In an exclusive interview with Cover Media, Amy explained that she used her own money so she could make the exact movie she envisioned, rather than having to compromise with higher-ups.

"I wanted the room to explore without having to answer to somebody," she stated. "And I'm not saying that as a f**k you to the system, I'm saying that as they're doing their jobs, they know what they want, they know the product they want, but when you're an artist and you're exploring, you have very few times as a director or an artist to just be like, I don't necessarily know what the answer is, I just want to explore these moods and I want to explore this narrative that's in my head. It's so rare that you get to that - that people trust you to do that."

Funding the movie also meant Amy had the chance to play with technical elements and tap into the personal nature of the film, which was inspired by her battles with anxiety.

"(I thought) I'm going to invest not only in this movie and put it out in the world but I'm going to invest in myself and in exploring techniques, direction, and camera lenses and all of these things that I don't get to always play around with because it takes so much time to get to the point of directing something," she shared.

Although the experience was "empowering", the 38-year-old also admitted she was left feeling guilty that she's lucky enough to be able to make her own movies.

"Even though I work really hard, I have this guilt I carry around 'cause I grew up poor and never felt like I could be in a place where I could do this," she added. "The whole goal my entire career was to get to the point where I could like independently finance my movies."

She Dies Tomorrow is out now.