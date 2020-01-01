NEWS Maisie Williams craving 'raw and vulnerable' roles Newsdesk Share with :





Maisie Williams is craving more "raw" and "vulnerable" roles.



The British actress rose to fame playing the heroine Arya Stark in TV series Game of Thrones and can currently be seen starring as Rahne, a mutant who can turn into a wolf, in X-Men spin-off movie, The New Mutants.



And now she is hoping to expand her repertoire by playing a character a little more down to earth.



"A lot of the stuff that I've done recently has been in an alternate world, and I miss the honesty of playing a girl who isn't a mutant or she's not saving the world," she told Variety. "I (want to play) a complex woman of now and today. I think these films lack some kind of vulnerability, and I really crave to feel vulnerable on set. There's a real comfort in doing something that has a lot of effects or blood because there's so many other things to distract the audience from you. But doing something which is more raw is something that I'm craving at the moment."



The 23-year-old admitted that she's constantly getting scripts for characters similar to Arya and Rahne but she's not accepting those roles as she wants to prove she's a versatile actress.



"I've always felt so confident that I have a lot of other things to give. If I knew that was all I could do, that is probably all I would do for the rest of my career," she continued. "But I'm really interested in changing people's opinions of me and showing people all of the other sides to myself that I can bare on screen. I think that's already happening. I've had a lot of really lovely meetings during this lockdown, which have made me feel very excited for the future."



However, she did admit that if there was enough interest, she would "happily come back" and play Rahne again.