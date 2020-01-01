NEWS Jameela Jamil: 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex friendship rumours are lies' Newsdesk Share with :





Jameela Jamil has slammed media outlets for publishing lies about her non-existent friendship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



The Good Place actress took to social media on Thursday to dismiss rumours she and the royal, who is married to Prince Harry, are self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Jamil shared a picture of a Daily Express tabloid headline on her Instagram, which read: "Meghan Markle's new best friend? Luvvie Jameela Jamil 'quarantines' with Harry and Meghan".



She captioned the image: "I've met this woman once... (and we're) Best friends now living together during lockdown?!"



Jamil insisted the article is the latest slap in a long-standing feud with the British media that began after she attacked tabloid editors over their racist behaviour towards Meghan.



"I've been subjected to press harassment, my family started being harassed and offered money for dirt on me within a week of my first tweet in defense of her," the actress fumed.



She added: "What has followed has been a plethora of lies and rumors about me, set up to discredit me as an individual and convince people I am 'crazy' to devalue my opinion to anyone who may realize I am right."



Refuting that she is spending lockdown with the Duchess, Jamil proclaimed she is enjoying time alone with her boyfriend of five years, singer James Blake.



"Went to a hotel in SB (Santa Barbara) for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend... and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense," she tweeted.



She then asserted: "These articles are a strategy to now blame her (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex) for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn't a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain's already sturdy xenophobia."