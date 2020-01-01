NEWS Jim Carrey: 'America faces ruin if Donald Trump wins re-election' Newsdesk Share with :





Jim Carrey has urged supporters of U.S. leader Donald Trump to think long and hard before voting for him in November, insisting another term will "ruin" the United States.



The Mask star, who has been one of the president's most outspoken celebrity critics over the last four years, shared fears his adopted country will be ruined if Trump is re-elected in November in a piece for The Atlantic this week.



"I've spent much of my career trying to reach audiences through humor," Carey's article began.



"It's always come from a loving place, a joyful place - wanting to free people from concern. (But) the truth is, we should all be seriously concerned," he fretted.



"The United States faces catastrophe (sic)," Carey warned, adding: "Untold American lives have been ruined by the presidency of Donald Trump. The rule of law is imperiled, our unity has been shattered, the service sector has been obliterated, and major cities are suffering."



Carey noted his particular concern for Black Americans, who, he wrote: "have endured half a millennium of wickedness and brutality, now face more injustice and death."



He then went on to compare Trump to fictional mafia boss Michael Corleone in The Godfather.



He observed: "Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people's house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a sacred oath while his underlings settled scores across the city."