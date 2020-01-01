Rose McGowan threatens to 'destroy' and 'expose' director after he denies misconduct allegations

Rose McGowan has threatened to "destroy" filmmaker Alexander Payne after he denied her sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Descendants director shot down claims he performed a sexual act with McGowan when she was only fifteen in a statement released to Deadline on Friday.

The former Charmed star chose to go public with sexual misconduct allegations against Payne last month in a series of tweets, writing: "You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name."

She added: "I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy."

Payne responded with a firm denial, proclaiming: "What she has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue," and refuting all details.

Explaining he and McGowan didn't meet until 1991 when she auditioned for a project he was making for a Playboy Channel series, Payne specified: "I had no reason to question how old (McGowan) was, since the role she read for required an actor who was of age. We later went out on a couple of dates and remained on friendly terms for years."

Payne's response has upset the actress, who raged in an interview with Variety: "F**k him and his lies... I told Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I said I didn’t want to destroy, now I do."

She fumed: "Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one."

Referring to the director as "Predator Payne" and suggesting his films normalise immoral ideas, McGowan declared that all such men: "must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda."