Tiffany Haddish all clear after testing positive for Covid-19

The comedian and actress took part in a video call with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of America's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on her YouTube channel on Friday, and confirmed she contracted the virus, but didn't fall ill.



Haddish told the health expert she underwent multiple tests after coming into contact with other people who later tested positive.



"I went and got tested, and I got the results back, like, two days later. They said I didn't have the coronavirus," she explained. "Then, somebody else I know that was around, like, a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again... and they said I did have the coronavirus.



"I stayed away from everybody, just stayed in my house, me and my dogs, and I practiced learning how to do the splits. And now I can do the splits. Then I went and tested again, didn't have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies and they said I had antibodies.



"That was, like, three months ago... and I've been tested 12 times now since, because I've been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don't have any antibodies... so I think I'm superhuman."



The Girls Trip star is glad she never fell sick, but she wishes the tests weren't so expensive: "It was like $550, which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes."