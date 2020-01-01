Kellan Lutz set to be a dad months after miscarriage drama

Twilight star Kellan Lutz's wife, Brittany, is pregnant again just months after suffering a crushing miscarriage.

The couple sadly confirmed in February that their baby daughter had been stillborn six months into Brittany's pregnancy, and told fans that they were planning on trying for another baby when the time was right.

During an Instagram Live video on Friday, Kellan and his wife announced the baby news, and confessed they were surprised to be expecting again.

"This is not a drill. This is not a throwback," Brittany said.

"This is real life... We're pregnant again...," Lutz added. "Thank you all for praying for us, supporting us. We're so excited."

His wife revealed she was not expecting to fall pregnant again so soon after losing their daughter "at the beginning of the year".

"That was tough, and still is," she explained. "There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future. Here we are with another little promise!"

Kellan recently revealed he and his wife turned to their faith to help them cope after losing their unborn daughter six months into Brittany's pregnancy.

"There is no easy way, but I'm just so grateful for our faith," he told LaPalme Magazine. "We don't have all the understanding in the world. There are some tough days where you'll see the sonogram, and you'll see her cute little nose that she had. But then again, we are so grateful she is in heaven, and we remind ourselves that she didn't have to come into this world and deal with heartbreak, and she gets to be with Jesus."