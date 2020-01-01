Zendaya 'flattered' by Kill Bill speculation

Zendaya is flattered by growing online interest in her portraying the grown-up daughter of Vernita Green in a third Kill Bill film.

Vivica A. Fox, who played Green on the big screen, dropped her name recently when she was asked to cast a potential Kill Bill 3, while suggesting director Quentin Tarantino should base the follow-up around her character's kid, Nikki.

"I was doing an interview and they asked, 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?'" Fox said, "and I was like (original star) 'Ambrosia (Kelley)'. But they meant an established actress. So I went, 'Zendaya!' How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project... Hopefully now we can put that out, like, 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' - and spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?"

Movie chat sites have run with the idea and a new synopsis for the film reportedly appeared on IMDb last week, reading: "After witnessing the brutal murder of her mother at the hands of Beatrix (Uma Thurman), Nikki Bell (Zendaya) wreaks vengeance on the woman who destroyed her family at a young age."

But Zendaya insists that's just wishful thinking, telling Empire, "I was quite honoured that she (Fox) would say that. Obviously she's incredible, and I'm very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it's just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it."