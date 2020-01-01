NEWS Taika Waititi quarantining in New Zealand hotel with daughters after returning to the country Newsdesk Share with :





Taika Waititi is halfway through mandatory quarantine in New Zealand with his two young daughters.



The Thor: Ragnarok director, 45, shared a hilarious photo of his hotel room looking a little worse for wear with his girls in the middle of the chaos on the seventh day of their two-week quarantine.



"One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button," he quipped in the caption. "Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands."



In the photo, every surface of the hotel room floor and furniture is covered in crayons, toys and dolls, as the father-daughter team isolate in their hotel room.



The Jojo Rabbit director shares daughters Te Hinekaahu, eight, and Matewa Kiritapu, five with his ex-wife, Chelsea Winstanley.



Travellers arriving inside the country have been forced to isolate for two weeks at government-approved hotels since the pandemic hit earlier this year. Consequently, the country has among the lowest number of Covid-19 cases globally with 1,759 as of Thursday, according to CNN.