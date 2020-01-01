Vanessa Kirby watched woman giving birth as part of Pieces of a Woman prep

Vanessa Kirby has revealed she watched a real-life birth in preparation for her leading role in Pieces of a Woman.

In the film, the 32-year-old plays Martha - a woman who loses her baby during a home birth. However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Kirby was candid about her lack of personal experience in the area.

"There’s a 26-minute continuous shot of me, as Martha, giving birth," she told the publication.

Explaining: "I couldn’t have acted that, because I’ve never given birth myself," Kirby readied herself for filming by shadowing a midwife and a paediatrician at London's Whittington Hospital so she could know "about contractions and everything else".

During her time at the hospital, Kirby got to watch a little boy entering the world.

"Just by pure chance an amazing woman allowed me to watch her give birth," she recounted, adding: "I didn’t know her but she was so generous and allowed me to be there when her boy was born."

Kirby also disclosed that she spoke to several bereaved mothers about how they had coped after losing their babies, observing that there can still be a stigma for those who have suffered such a loss and that they deserve more support.