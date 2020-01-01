MOVIES SUNDAY EXTRA ** Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter 'never intended' to make a third Bill & Ted movie

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had no intention of making a third Bill & Ted movie.

The duo made their debut as the teenage rockers in the cult classic, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, back in 1989, and reprised their roles for the sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, two years later.

In a new interview for Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, Alex confessed that he and his co-star had never intended to return to their beloved characters, but was convinced by the story written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

“We never intended to make a third,” he explained. “We never felt the world particularly needed a third, but when we were pitched this idea by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon some years ago, we really did love the idea. It really made us laugh, and it warmed our hearts.”

The movie has been in the works for many years, and the 55-year-old, who plays Bill S. Preston, Esq., was concerned at one point that the project would never get off the ground.

"For a lot of the last 10 years, it didn’t look like this movie was going to happen. We’re really grateful that we got to make it. It took a lot of people, a lot of hands on deck, to get it done. It’s been a very challenging time to release a film... Hopefully it will put a smile on people’s faces," Alex shared.

Recalling their time spent filming the first Bill & Ted movie, Keanu said most of the time the duo were in hysterics.

"I think during filming was just how much I laughed. How much Alex and I would laugh. Laugh like crazy. Just laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh," he said.