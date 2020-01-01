NEWS Keanu Reeves ‘threw out fun costume ideas’ for new Bill & Ted film Newsdesk Share with :





Keanu Reeves put forward the idea of wearing a suit in the eagerly-anticipated third instalment of the Bill & Ted franchise.



It’s been 19 years since audiences last went on a time-travelling adventure with Alex Winter’s Bill and Keanu’s Ted, and the rock-obsessed teenagers have turned into middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfil their destiny of saving the universe.



Costume designer Jennifer Starzyk worked closely with both Alex and Keanu on the clothes for the new flick, Face the Music, and revealed the pair, who have remained close friends over the years, liked to have their fittings together.



“No one's going to know Bill and Ted more than Keanu and Alex," she smiled to Fashionista. "It was super important to both Keanu and Alex that (Ted and Bill) weren't stuck in time in complete arrested development.



“(Keanu threw out) some fun, fun, fun ideas, which maybe some of his fans would have liked to see him in. He was like, 'Maybe I'll wear a kilt!' But when it really came down to it, he was like, 'I want to wear a version of a suit.'"



Together, they agreed on a light grey suit, which they paired with a pink shirt and Ted’s signature Converse Chuck Taylors.



Jennifer added that the 55-year-old referenced the Flaming Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne’s style.



“(But, ultimately) there was a comfort zone he wanted to land on, and he was very specific about the colour and the fit," she shared.