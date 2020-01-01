NEWS Cuba Gooding, Jr. turns fire hero at Labor Day weekend party Newsdesk Share with :





Cuba Gooding, Jr. has been hailed a hero after helping to save a man who accidentally set himself on fire at a party in the Hamptons.



The Jerry Maguire star was partying with his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, at a socially-distanced outdoor Shabbat dinner in Bridgehampton when their host burst into flames.



"Cuba jumped into action hero mode and doused him with water in front of frightened guests, who applauded once it was clear the guy was OK," an insider told the New York Post's Page Six.



"The back of the gentleman’s shirt ignited into flames from a candle that he unknowingly leaned back into while the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer," Gooding's publicist confirmed.



Explaining: "The man started panicking and flailing his arms," the publicist said that guests backed away from the victim: "except for Cuba, who ran to the gentleman and doused the flames completely."



The Daily Mail Online reported that some of the other guests who attended the party included Modell's Sporting Goods CEO Mitch Modell, art world doyenne Libbie Mugrabi, and Brock Pierce, a bitcoin billionaire.



The heroic act comes as the 52-year-old faces a criminal trial on misdemeanour sexual abuse and forcible touching charges, stemming from the allegations of three accusers. Gooding has denied the charges.