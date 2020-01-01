Ray Fisher responds to Warner Bros. statement over Justice League investigation

Ray Fisher has pushed back at a statement made by Warner Bros. that he is being uncooperative amid an investigation into misconduct allegations he made against Justice League director Joss Whedon.

In July, Fisher proclaimed on Twitter that: "Joss Wheadon’s (sic) on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

He added: "(Whedon) was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment."

The remark and several others prompted Warner Bros. to scrutinise the conduct of Whedon, as well as that of Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, who produced the 2017 superhero film.

Vanity Fair reported that Warner Bros. hired a neutral third-party to investigate the matter but then subsequently declared Fisher is not assisting with efforts to get to the bottom of the grievances.

In a statement released on Friday the entertainment giant asserted that an investigator: "attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak..."

Fisher has refuted the accusation. Taking once more to Twitter, he wrote: "Thank you all for the support and for seeing through (Warner Bros.'s) desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power."

He explicated: "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and (union organisation) sagaftra immediately after."

A screenshot of an email shows details that Fisher cut the meeting short because he wanted to consult with his team.

Additionally, Fisher said he had made it clear in August that he would be vetting the third-party investigator: "to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses."

He concluded that the studio: "has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I'm ready to meet the challenge."