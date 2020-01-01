Bill Skarsgard drops out of The Northman

Bill Skarsgard has been forced to drop out of Robert Eggers' new movie The Northman due to scheduling conflicts as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The It actor was confirmed to star alongside his brother Alexander Skarsgard as well as Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy in Eggers' historical revenge film back in December.

However, during press for his upcoming Netflix movie, The Devil All the Time, he revealed that he had to exit the project after the shooting schedule changed because of the health crisis.

"No, unfortunately. It's been a scheduling nightmare during Covid. It is what it is," he told Collider. "It's a big shame. Eggers is one of the great filmmakers out there and working with my brother... I don't want to talk about it, it's going to make me burst into tears."

The film would have marked the 30-year-old’s first time working with his brother onscreen since his 2000 feature film debut White Water Fury. Skarsgard didn't specify which film he had scheduling conflicts with, but his movie Gilded Rage, in which he will star alongside Lily Collins and Christoph Waltz, is listed as in pre-production on IMDb.com.

The Northman, which is set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland and follows a Nordic prince on a quest to avenge his father's death, was originally set to begin filming in March but this was delayed due to the pandemic shutting down production sets around the world a week before the shoot was scheduled to start. Filming eventually kicked off in Ireland and Northern Ireland in August.

In addition to his The Lighthouse star Dafoe and The Witch collaborator Taylor-Joy, Eggers has recruited a star-studded line-up for this third feature, with other cast members including Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, and Bjork as The Slav Witch.