Christopher McQuarrie shares breathtaking snap as Mission: Impossible 7 begins filming

Christopher McQuarrie shared a stunning set snap on social media as filming begins on Mission: Impossible 7 in Norway.

The director posted a photo from the location of the latest instalment of the spy thriller saga on Instagram, showing Tom Cruise stood on a huge motorcycle jump ramp surrounded by scaffolding, set high in the snow-topped mountains.

"Day 1," McQuarrie captioned the snap, much to the delight of fans.

Production was shut down in February due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, before filming began, and resumed in the U.K. in July, before eventually heading to Norway to start shooting.

Original Mission: Impossible stars including Cruise, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames are reprising their roles, alongside Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson, who appeared in 2018’s Fallout, and newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

"See you soon...," Captain American star Atwell commented on McQuarrie's snap, while Michelle Monaghan, who plays Cruise's on-screen wife in the Mission: Impossible saga, wrote: "And I would expect nothing less."

The Hollywood action hero was also spotted practising a stunt on the top of a train, as he fought with a stuntman while wearing a mask during rehearsals.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the 58-year-old wore a black jumper and hat, complemented by a black-filtered face covering, for the heart-racing stunt, before running towards a helicopter as it was taking off.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be released in November 2021.