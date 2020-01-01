Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial

Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million (£39.4 million) libel battle against the actress.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has requested a delay in his upcoming trial to allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

According to Deadline, shooting on the sequel is due to start in October and is expected to continue until February. However, dates for the trial had been set between 11 and 28 January - meaning that he has a schedule clash.

His lawyers have now requested that the defamation trial be delayed, but in her response, filed over the weekend, Heard accused Depp of making “no effort whatsoever” to honour court dates and treating the judge as “subservient”.

She pointed out she was due to film Aquaman 2 next February, which would also clash with the case if the judge accepted Depp’s request — leading to a “slippery slope”.

The star goes on to allege Depp and his lawyer Adam Waldman have conducted “a daily campaign to destroy her reputation and career through social media, the internet and the press”.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia. In papers filed there last week, he asked the judge to delay the case over an “irreconcilable conflict,” but Heard's lawyers fired: “Although Mr Depp had been contacted in late June or July with the proposed filming dates, he did not alert them to the trial dates."

“Mr Depp decided that, rather than speak with his employer to work his film commitments around his trial, he asks this court to subserviently reschedule around his employment and the entire film schedule and production," they added, reported Britain's The Sun newspaper.

The star sued his ex-wife after she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a Washington Post article in 2018. He claimed he had been defamed in the piece, even though Heard didn't name him, stating it suggested the actress was a domestic abuse victim and he "perpetrated domestic violence against her".

The couple split in 2016 after Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their 15-month marriage. Depp has vehemently denied the claims.