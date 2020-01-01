Original Mulan voice actress Ming-Na Wen has cameo in remake

Original Mulan voice actress Ming-Na Wen has a cameo in the new live-action remake.

The actress voiced the much-loved protagonist in Disney's 1998 animated classic, and later lent her vocal talents to the character when she appeared in a scene for the 2018 kids' comedy, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The live-action remake, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, and near the end of the film, after Mulan has saved the Emperor of China, defeats the villainous Bori Khan and is an invited guest at the palace, Wen makes a surprise appearance.

Wen, who is credited as Esteemed Guest, introduces Mulan to the Emperor, and her 19-year-old daughter Michaela is also in the scene.

On the day of the film's Disney+ release, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to promote the movie, writing: "Live-action #Mulan is finally out today on @disneyplus Premiere Access. I can't wait to see it again!! You will love this spectacular film!"

And alongside the post, she shared a still of her animated character from the original movie, as well as her cameo in the live-action remake.

Wen also played Dr. Jing-Mei Chen in long-running medical drama series ER, and recently appeared in The Mandalorian.

Mulan premiered in Hollywood in March, but a worldwide theatrical release was repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, prompting Disney to announce that the movie would be available to view on Disney+, as a premium add-on costing $30 (£23).