NEWS Michelle Obama: 'There have been times I want to push Barack out the window' Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Obama insists her marriage to former President of the U.S. Barack Obama is far from perfect.



The former First Lady, who will celebrate her 28th wedding anniversary next month, spoke candidly about the ups and downs of her marriage with guest Conan O’Brien on the latest instalment of The Michelle Obama Podcast.



“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she says. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”



Michelle went on to explain that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team - meaning they should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.



“You want LeBron (James). You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she shared.



“What you’re supposed to say, is, ‘I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron'.”



The Becoming author also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you’re dating “in an array of situations,” and insisted: “You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship.



“There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."