Caitlyn Jenner: 'I was never comfortable as a boy'

Caitlyn Jenner has shared that she never felt much like a boy but avoided her feelings for years.

The former Olympian-turned-transgender icon admitted she was an incredibly awkward child because she was never comfortable in her own skin.

"I was never comfortable with my identity, even as a very young kid," Caitlyn told pal Rob Lowe during an appearance on his new podcast series, Literally.

She divulged: "I was fascinated by my sister's clothes, never comfortable in my own shoes. But you keep your mouth shut, you know?"

The 70-year-old recalled 'transgender' "wasn't even a word" in the 1950s and 1960s, when she was a kid.

"I found ways to just distract myself from those feelings," Jenner explained.

Later, as sportsman Bruce Jenner, the athlete decided that competing in the Olympic Games was a "great way to prove your manhood", but the gender worries were "always there".

"For about four and a half years, I just tried my best to deal with it," the I Am Cait star disclosed, before finally confronting the truth.

"Honestly, I thought I would transition before I'm 40 (sic)," she confessed.

Though she has no regrets about becoming a woman, Jenner said she feels some guilt about the way she treated her children, while struggling with her sexuality.

"Those years, I was not a good parent," Caitlyn acknowledged.

"I had four kids. I was too busy struggling with my own issues and my own self. I very much regret that, that I wasn't there more for my young kids," she conceded.