Paris Hilton kept awake by recurring kidnapping nightmare

Paris Hilton has shared that she is crippled by terrifying nightmares.

The reality star and socialite revealed she suffers from 'horrible insomnia' and is often scared to sleep because she keeps having the same awful kidnapping dream.

"I always have this recurring nightmare no matter what I do," she explained in her new YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris.

"I'm in bed and these two people come into my room and say, 'Do you want this to happen the easy way or the hard way?' I try and just run," she recounted.

Hilton and her sister Nicky believe the nightmare is inspired by an incident from her teenage years when she was taken to a correctional boarding school in the middle of the night.

Nicky added: "I knew there was a takedown in the works. I didn't know it was people coming in and capturing her... We didn't ask any questions and then I think (my mum) said she went to boarding school."

'I thought I was being kidnapped," Paris recalled, of the night she was taken away.

"I started screaming for my mum and dad... and no one came," she disclosed.

Last week, Paris tearfully admitted that she found herself trapped in a string of abusive relationships after alleged mistreatment at a boarding school in Utah.

She was enrolled at the institution for 11 months when she was 17 and told People magazine she was "bullied" by staff, who: "were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us".