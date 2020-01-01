Emma Corrin: 'Princess Diana feels like a friend'

Emma Corrin has confessed she spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in The Crown, that she feels as though she has become friends with the People's Princess.

The 24-year-old will be introduced as Diana in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix drama and told British Vogue she has done her homework.

"I feel I've got to know Diana like you would a friend," Corrin explained.

"I know that sounds really weird," she continued, "But I get a great sense of companionship from her."

Corrin reflected: "I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding. I love figuring people out."

The actress also divulged that one highlight of the role was when she donned a replica of Diana's iconic wedding gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

"The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me," she revealed.

“We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress – I think it was Lancaster House in London," Corrin recounted.

Noting she had to be assisted into the garment by "a team of about ten people", Corrin said the dress had an impact: "I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so… It’s her,” she mused.