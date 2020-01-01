Ming-Na Wen was offered a larger part in Mulan remake

Ming-Na Wen was originally tapped to play more than just a cameo role in Disney's newly released live-action version of Mulan.

The actress, beloved by fans for voicing Mulan in the 1998 original animation, pops up only at the end of the remake but was initially offered a more prominent part.

"I was going to be the potential mother-in-law for the matchmaker scene," Wen told the New York Times.

However, Wen had to pass on the opportunity, as the shoot for the film conflicted with her schedule.

"They (Disney executives) needed me to be out there for a month just in case," Wen recounted to the publication, adding that her producers on ABC television show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were reluctant to let her go.

"(They) just threw up their hands (and said), 'We can't lose you for a month!'" Wen recalled.

Despite wishing to partake in Mulan, Wen said she ultimately accepted the bad news.

"I'm always very Zen about this stuff," she professed, reflecting: "I said, 'Look, if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. We all tried, and it's too bad'."

However, director Niki Caro came up with a compromise and created a smaller part for Wen to play.

"(They) came up with this great idea, where instead of shooting an entire scene, I'd just make a cameo at the very end to announce Mulan to the emperor," Wen enthused.

"I thought that was very appropriate and just wonderful, a little Easter egg where I could pass the baton," she extolled, "And this time, they only needed me there for a week. So it all worked out!"