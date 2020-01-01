NEWS Zac Efron finds love in Australia Newsdesk Share with :





Zac Efron has reportedly found love with an Australian model/waitress Down Under.



The Baywatch star has spent the coronavirus lockdown in Byron Bay, New South Wales and recently cancelled a flight home to Los Angeles and extended his tourist visa from three to 12 months.



Now it appears he has really settled into life there after embarking on a romance with Vanessa Valladares, who he met in July, while she was working as a waitress at Byron Bay’s General Store cafe.



According to the Daily Mail, she has since quit her job and moved in with the 32-year-old hunk at his Belongil Beach pad. They also recently enjoyed a skiing vacation together.



The rumoured new couple was photographed enjoying a brunch date last week and were recently snapped holding hands while grabbing lunch.



Representatives for Efron have yet to comment on his latest relationship. He has previously dated actress Halston Sage, Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario, and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens.