Riley Keough wishes for 'one more minute' with late brother

Riley Keough yearns for just one more minute with her "little brother" as she continues to recover from his shock suicide.



Benjamin Keough was just 27 when he took his own life on 12 July, and his sister admitted she was shattered and heartbroken in the wake of his passing.



The Mad Max: Fury Road star is still struggling to come to terms with his loss, and on Monday, she posted an old photo of the pair pulling funny faces on Instagram.



"Two months without you," she wrote in the caption. "I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother."



Riley previously remembered her "angel" brother with social media snaps on the one-month anniversary of his death, while showing off a new tattoo of his name, Benjamin Storm, on her collarbone.



Back in July, days after Benjamin's death, Riley wrote on Instagram: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.



"There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me."



Benjamin and Riley are the children of musicians Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.