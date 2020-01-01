Liev Schreiber to star in Ernest Hemingway adaptation

Liev Schreiber is set to star in an upcoming adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's novel, Across the River and into the Trees.

The Spotlight star is fronting the project, directed by Paula Ortiz with a script from Peter Flannery, alongside up-and-coming Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, according to Deadline.

Laura Morante, Javier Camara and Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini round out the cast, with William J. Immerman serving as executive producer on the privately financed movie.

Production will begin in Venice in October under strict Covid-19 guidelines, and additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

In Across the River and into the Trees, six-time Golden Globe nominee Schreiber will play American officer Colonel Richard Cantwell, a character partially based on Hemingway's friend Colonel Charles T. Lanham.

The movie follows Cantwell as he tries to come to terms with his terminal illness while serving in Northern Italy after World War II, and determined to spend a weekend visiting his old haunts in Venice, he has s chance encounter with a young countess who gives him hope.

The novel, which was published in 1950, was one of the last books released while Hemingway was alive.

Schreiber is best known for his role as the titular character in the hit U.S. drama series Ray Donovan, and in 2005, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway adaptation of hit movie, Glengarry Glen Ross.