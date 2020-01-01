Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark onscreen reunion

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are celebrating their onscreen reunion in the forthcoming Jurassic Park sequel by serving up a series of musical duets online.

The old pals are currently filming Jurassic World: Dominion in the U.K., under strict Covid-19 regulations, and they decided to spend a day off enjoying a little sing-song.

Neill posted video footage of the entertaining duets on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, when they traded lines covering classics including I Remember You, made famous by Doris Day, and A Fine Romance, which featured in Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers' 1936 film, Swing Time.

Alongside footage of the performances, dubbed "Jammin' With Jeff", Neill revealed fans were watching the actors' first takes on the tunes.

"It’s a day off. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old songs. Jeff won’t practice, so it’s first go or nothing. @jeffgoldblum makes me laugh immoderately. He is also a prodigy," he wrote on Instagram.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, reunites Neill and Goldblum and their co-star Laura Dern in the film franchise for the first time since 1993's Jurassic Park. Neither Neill or Dern have appeared in the franchise since 2001's Jurassic Park III, while Goldblum had reprised the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in every movie in the series except Jurassic Park III.