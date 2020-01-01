Elizabeth Debicki keen for a Guardians of the Galaxy return

Elizabeth Debicki wants to bring back her villainous character for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The 30-year-old made her debut as High Priestess Ayesha, leader of the all-gold Sovereign alien race, in James Gunn's superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, alongside Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Kurt Russell.

While the film has been hit with delay rumours, director Gunn has insisted the third instalment in the trilogy will be getting underway as scheduled, and Debicki is keen to reprise her role.

"I want to, I want to. I love (Ayesha)," she told Comicbook.com. "I actually really, really loved playing her, and I loved making that movie and working with everybody and James, and it was... it was a really fun job for me."

In a post-credits scene in Vol. 2, Ayesha was seen giving the go-ahead to the creation of Adam Warlock, with fans speculating the character would be the villain in the third movie.

"Sometimes I just think about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. I would love, even if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I mean, I would love to come back," Debicki added.

Back in 2017, Gunn told IGN that Ayesha would be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., but refused to offer up any more details.

"I absolutely plan on bringing Elizabeth Debicki back. She's actually one of my favourite actors I've ever worked with," he shared.

Accordingly, she’s named in the Vol. 3 cast list on IMDb.