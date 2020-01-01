Ridley Scott is working on the next Alien instalment

Ridley Scott has confirmed a new Alien movie is in the works.

The English director launched his famous franchise with 1979's Oscar-winning Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, and the late John Hurt.

The film spawned three sequels and a modern prequel series, and Ridley has revealed work is underway on a brand-new feature - though warned fans the story could jump into something new entirely.

"That's in process," Ridley shared with Forbes. "We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with (prequels) Prometheus and Covenant. Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because Prometheus woke it up very well.

"But you know, you're asking fundamental questions like, 'Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole b**ody thing and simply use the word to franchise?' That's always the fundamental question."

The long-running film series has so far grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ridley discussed his latest sci-fi project, TV show Raised by Wolves, for which he directed the first two episodes.

"I was doing a film called The Last Duel, so I had to move on. I would definitely go back," he promised. "The scripts that Aaron Guzikowski wrote were an inspiration. I would be one of the producers on it anyway because my company, Scott Free Productions, is behind it, but I read the show and thought, 'Oh my God. This is great.' I act very intuitively, and I thought I must do one but then said I'd do two. I stayed with it afterward, in post-production, because I'm a chronic grader, so I kept my hands on all the way through."