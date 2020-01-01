Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post

Elsa Pataky gave fans a glimpse into life with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

While Australians celebrated the holiday on Sunday, the star was one day late as she took to Instagram with a snap of her man in the bathtub with one of their kids using bubbles to form beards and hair on each other's faces.

The 44-year-old actress wrote: "A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. specially to this one."

Elsa's sweet tribute comes shortly after she insisted the couple's marriage is in “no way” perfect, telling Australian outlet body+soul: “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.”

The Spanish star and the Thor actor, who wed in 2010, share three kids - daughter India, eight, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.