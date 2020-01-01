Leonardo DiCaprio made deal with photographer to keep smoking habit secret from mum

Leonardo DiCaprio once made a deal with photographer Steve Eichner to keep his smoking habit secret from his mum.

Eichner told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six the Titanic actor fretted about his image and didn’t want his mother to know that he smoked when he was still an up-and-coming star in the 1990s.

DiCaprio features in Eichner's new book, In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the ’90s, which chronicles the 1990s club scene in pictures — but the photographer revealed the then-young star made a deal with him one night in 1994 at Club USA not to snap him smoking.

During a party for Nicolas Cage's thriller Red Rock West, Eichner said he got a shot of the young actor buying something from a “cigarette-and-candy girl,” but he couldn’t tell what.

“(Leonardo) came over and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey man, can you do me a favour and please don’t use that photo? You can take photos of me tonight'," the photographer recalled.

When he asked the heartthrob why he didn’t want the picture to go public, Eichner recounted that DiCaprio told him: “I was buying cigarettes, and I don’t want my mum to know that I smoke.”

DiCaprio is famously close with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his fear of her finding out he smoked was previously revealed by his What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-star Johnny Depp.

In 2016, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Depp recalled the rising star pestering him for a smoke, to which he responded: “No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.”